Mizuho Lowers Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) to Neutral

Mizuho lowered shares of Nippon Steel (OTCMKTS:NPSCY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Nippon Steel stock opened at $15.97 on Monday. Nippon Steel has a 1 year low of $11.51 and a 1 year high of $21.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.32.

Get Nippon Steel alerts:

Nippon Steel Company Profile

NIPPON STEEL CORP. engages in the manufacture and trade of steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication; Engineering and Construction; Chemicals; New Materials; and System Solutions. The Steelmaking and Steel Fabrication segment produces and distributes steel sheets, plates, bars and wire rods, pipes and tubes, and machinery parts.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Nippon Steel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nippon Steel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.