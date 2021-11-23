MJP Associates Inc. ADV Buys 90 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,324 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 113,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,812 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 47.4% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,688 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 13,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Travelers Companies by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 4,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TRV shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Travelers Companies from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.40.

NYSE:TRV traded up $2.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $159.21. 14,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,247,734. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.84 and a 200 day moving average of $155.69. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.57 and a twelve month high of $163.29. The company has a market capitalization of $39.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The insurance provider reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 10.64%. The company had revenue of $8.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

In other news, SVP Douglas K. Russell sold 14,689 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $2,379,618.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 5,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.71, for a total value of $950,207.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Company Profile

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

