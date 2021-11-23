MJP Associates Inc. ADV Has $549,000 Position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,802 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Danaher were worth $549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Danaher by 7.2% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.8% in the third quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 2,697 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 19.4% in the third quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,043 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG lifted its stake in Danaher by 8.1% in the third quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 355,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $108,244,000 after buying an additional 26,490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Danaher in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $332.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $322.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $334.36.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 694,908 shares of company stock valued at $214,929,432 in the last ninety days. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR traded down $4.56 on Tuesday, hitting $309.17. 12,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,419,657. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $211.22 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $308.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.76, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The business had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. Danaher’s revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 10.65%.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

