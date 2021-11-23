MJP Associates Inc. ADV Raises Stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M Financial Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 2,485.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 343.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $67,000.

SUSA traded down $0.73 on Tuesday, hitting $104.30. 511 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 213,243. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.04. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $78.33 and a 12 month high of $106.44.

