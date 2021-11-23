MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 12,149 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 90,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,149 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.6% of MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $4,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000.

Shares of JMST remained flat at $$51.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. 3,431 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 373,398. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.99 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.06.

