MJP Associates Inc. ADV Sells 288 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH)

MJP Associates Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGSH) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,259 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGSH. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 80.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 386.0% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:VGSH traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.10. 100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,496,893. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $62.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.015 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 1st.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

