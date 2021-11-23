Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hello Group Inc. provides mobile social and entertainment platform primarily in China. Hello Group Inc., formerly known as Momo Inc., is based in BEIJING. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Momo from $18.30 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:MOMO opened at $12.92 on Tuesday. Momo has a 1 year low of $10.05 and a 1 year high of $20.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average is $13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.63.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The information services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $2.35. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Momo will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Momo by 125.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,285 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Momo in the 2nd quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.21% of the company’s stock.

About Momo

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

