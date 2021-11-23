Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Moncler S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MONRF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.00.

Separately, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Moncler in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Moncler alerts:

Moncler stock traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.77. 254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 545. Moncler has a fifty-two week low of $49.70 and a fifty-two week high of $78.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.37.

Moncler SpA designs, produces and distributes clothing for men, women and children under the Moncler brand name. It directly produces and distributes its own clothing and accessories collections through direct boutiques and exclusive department and multiband stores around the world. The company was founded by Renè Ramillon and Andrè Vincent in 1952 and is headquartered in Milan, Italy.

Featured Article: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Moncler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moncler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.