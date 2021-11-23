MoonSwap Market Cap Reaches $6.52 Million (MOON)

MoonSwap (CURRENCY:MOON) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 23rd. MoonSwap has a total market capitalization of $6.52 million and approximately $210,891.00 worth of MoonSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MoonSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000391 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MoonSwap has traded up 5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00375362 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001279 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000365 BTC.

MoonSwap Coin Profile

MoonSwap is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 28th, 2013. MoonSwap’s total supply is 29,190,827 coins and its circulating supply is 29,170,522 coins. The official message board for MoonSwap is medium.com/@MoonSwap . The official website for MoonSwap is moonswap.fi . MoonSwap’s official Twitter account is @RealMooncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Moons are a new way for people to be rewarded for their contributions to r/CryptoCurrency. Moons can be claimed in the new Vault section of the Reddit iOS or Android app. They represent ownership in the subreddit, they are tokens on the Ethereum blockchain controlled entirely by the user, and they can be freely transferred, tipped, and spent in r/CryptoCurrency. Moons are distributed monthly based on individual contributions (comments, posts, etc.) that people make in r/CryptoCurrency. Reddit karma provides a basis for measuring people’s contribution, but the final decision is up to the community. Initially, 50 million Moons will be distributed based on karma earned in the subreddit to date. The amount distributed each following month will start at 5 million and decrease by 2.5% every cycle, so that the total number of Moons distributed over time will approach a maximum cap of 250 million. “

Buying and Selling MoonSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MoonSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MoonSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MoonSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

