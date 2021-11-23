Morgan Stanley Buys 441,817 Shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,153,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,817 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in The GEO Group were worth $15,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The GEO Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 260.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 3,901 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in The GEO Group by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new position in The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of The GEO Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. 79.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of NYSE GEO opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 8.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.00.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $557.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.53 million. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 16.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About The GEO Group

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

