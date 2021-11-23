Morgan Stanley Has $14.73 Million Stake in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 250,797 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,475 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Arcosa were worth $14,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 504,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,663,000 after buying an additional 5,549 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 179,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,554,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 942,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,344,000 after buying an additional 3,683 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 195,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,474,000 after buying an additional 81,180 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Arcosa by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 823,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,387,000 after buying an additional 117,722 shares during the period. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACA opened at $58.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.79. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.18 and a 1-year high of $68.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.79%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Sidoti raised shares of Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Arcosa Company Profile

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

