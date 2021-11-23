Morgan Stanley Increases Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 340.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 198,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 153,140 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Bruker were worth $15,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRKR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Bruker by 3,381.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,038,827 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $78,930,000 after buying an additional 1,008,992 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Bruker by 14.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,513,896 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $494,927,000 after purchasing an additional 805,046 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Bruker by 35.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,445 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $155,793,000 after purchasing an additional 541,579 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth $40,590,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Bruker by 276.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 578,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $43,953,000 after acquiring an additional 424,780 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKR opened at $80.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.25. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $49.58 and a 1-year high of $92.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.81.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The medical research company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.19. Bruker had a return on equity of 31.48% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. Bruker’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 9.04%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Bruker from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $74.30.

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

