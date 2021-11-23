Morgan Stanley Trims Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Target Price to $30.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI upgraded Helmerich & Payne to a buy rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.51.

Get Helmerich & Payne alerts:

NYSE:HP opened at $24.82 on Monday. Helmerich & Payne has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.11). Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 26.76%. The business had revenue of $343.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $350.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.03%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is -32.79%.

In related news, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Todd Willard Benson sold 5,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.86, for a total value of $164,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 30.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 104,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 24,054 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 28.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 7,566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 74,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 340,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,099,000 after buying an additional 95,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Helmerich & Payne by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 536,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,521,000 after buying an additional 166,298 shares in the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helmerich & Payne

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

Read More: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Receive News & Ratings for Helmerich & Payne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Helmerich & Payne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.