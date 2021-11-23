M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Holdings Raised by MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH

MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH grew its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 279.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,932 shares during the period. MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 185.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 13,963.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,735 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 7,680 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 84.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MTB traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $162.16. 11,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.97. M&T Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $116.29 and a fifty-two week high of $168.27.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.50 by $0.19. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.77 EPS. Research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

In other M&T Bank news, EVP Robert J. Bojdak sold 770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.76, for a total value of $122,245.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 3,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.88, for a total value of $633,764.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

MTB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on M&T Bank from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of M&T Bank in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $165.24.

M&T Bank Profile

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

