N-able (NYSE:NABL) Shares Down 5.2%

N-able Inc (NYSE:NABL) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $10.87 and last traded at $10.90. Approximately 5,384 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 666,799 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.50.

NABL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of N-able in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of N-able from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of N-able in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, N-able currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

N-able (NYSE:NABL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. On average, equities analysts anticipate that N-able Inc will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $131,000. Thoma Bravo L.P. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $621,625,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $3,077,000. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in N-able during the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina acquired a new stake in N-able during the third quarter worth about $177,000. 63.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About N-able (NYSE:NABL)

N-Able Technologies International, Inc provides network monitoring and remote systems management software. The Company offer asset discovery, inventory management, monitoring, automation, antimalware, antispam, computer audit, antivirus, system back up and remote access solutions. N-Able is based in Wakefield, Massachusetts.

