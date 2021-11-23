N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC Raises Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 54,781 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 512 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 1.3% of N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Apple by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,264,936,543 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $173,245,709,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553,808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 350,462,986 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $47,999,410,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510,838 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,162,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,705,731,000 after acquiring an additional 4,356,200 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 125,859,709 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $17,237,745,000 after acquiring an additional 3,472,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 103,466,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $14,170,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,613,141 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $161.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $147.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.59 and a 1 year high of $165.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.24. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. Apple’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total transaction of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,859,787 shares of company stock valued at $422,399,538. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AAPL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Apple from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.56.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

