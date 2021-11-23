Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NBR. Atb Cap Markets upgraded Nabors Industries from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Barclays lifted their price target on Nabors Industries from $87.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:NBR opened at $87.26 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $719.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.69, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.52. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $47.30 and a 12-month high of $133.61.

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported ($15.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($12.90) by ($2.89). Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 29.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.87%. The company had revenue of $524.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.63 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($22.81) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nabors Industries will post -60.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NBR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Nabors Industries by 49.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,569,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,398,000 after purchasing an additional 518,376 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 184.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 585,581 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $66,897,000 after acquiring an additional 379,978 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 460.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 105,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $12,109,000 after acquiring an additional 87,086 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 7.9% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,187,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $114,525,000 after acquiring an additional 86,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of Nabors Industries by 138.5% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 144,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,958,000 after acquiring an additional 84,007 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

Nabors Industries Company Profile

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The U.S. Drilling segment includes land drilling activities in the lower 48 states and Alaska, as well as offshore operations in the Gulf of Mexico.

