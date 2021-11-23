Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) Short Interest Update

Nano Dimension Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNDM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,730,000 shares, a decrease of 20.5% from the October 14th total of 17,280,000 shares. Approximately 5.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NNDM opened at $4.62 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 2.30. Nano Dimension has a 52 week low of $4.45 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in Nano Dimension by 112.0% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 131,581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $528,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Nano Dimension by 153.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 339,304 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 205,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearline Capital LP purchased a new stake in Nano Dimension in the third quarter worth about $258,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.41% of the company’s stock.

Nano Dimension Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides additive electronics in Israel and internationally. Its flagship product is the proprietary DragonFly lights-out digital manufacturing (LDM) system, a precision system that produces professional multilayer circuit-boards, radio frequency antennas, sensors, conductive geometries, and molded connected devices for prototyping through custom additive manufacturing.

