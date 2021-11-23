National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl Sells 1,700 Shares

National Bank Holdings Co. (NYSE:NBHC) EVP Brendan W. Zahl sold 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.41, for a total transaction of $77,197.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:NBHC opened at $45.31 on Tuesday. National Bank Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.99 and a 52 week high of $46.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $40.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.99.

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. National Bank had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $76.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Bank Holdings Co. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. National Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.03%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised shares of National Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of National Bank by 26.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,963,000 after purchasing an additional 108,010 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. grew its position in shares of National Bank by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 236,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,554,000 after buying an additional 39,298 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of National Bank by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 32,677 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 18,563 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in shares of National Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of National Bank by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 84,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after buying an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corp. is a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking products to both commercial and consumer clients. It operates under the following brand names: Bank Midwest in Kansas and Missouri, Community Banks of Colorado in Colorado, and Hillcrest Bank in Texas, Utah and New Mexico.

