National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) Receives $100.85 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $100.85.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTIOF. Barclays lowered shares of National Bank of Canada from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$97.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$103.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93 and a beta of 1.23. National Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $54.86 and a 1-year high of $88.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.76 and a 200 day moving average of $77.88.

National Bank of Canada (OTCMKTS:NTIOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a $0.568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This is a positive change from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, US Specialty Finance and International (USSF&I), and Other. The Personal and Commercial segment involves in banking, financing, and investing services offered to individuals and businesses as well as insurance operations.

