Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) Short Interest Update

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a growth of 16.0% from the October 14th total of 1,000,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 603,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Natura &Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Natura &Co from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Natura &Co currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Natura &Co by 68.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,866,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,345,000 after acquiring an additional 758,293 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in Natura &Co in the 1st quarter valued at $4,791,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Natura &Co during the 1st quarter worth $4,742,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 128.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,176,000 after purchasing an additional 276,902 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barington Capital Group L.P. increased its holdings in Natura &Co by 214.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barington Capital Group L.P. now owns 271,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 185,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.19% of the company’s stock.

Natura &Co stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 10,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 540,303. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97. Natura &Co has a 1-year low of $10.38 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Natura &Co Company Profile

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal care products. The company offers products for women and men, including skin care products for face and body, hair care and treatment products, makeup, soaps, deodorants, shower, cosmetics, fragrances, bath, sunscreen, oral hygiene, and baby and child toiletries, as well as fashion jewelry, watches, apparel, footwear, accessories, gift and decorative products, housewares, travel kits and packages, entertainment and leisure products, children's products, and nutritional products.

