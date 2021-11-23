Neblio (NEBL) Price Tops $1.14 on Major Exchanges

Neblio (CURRENCY:NEBL) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on November 23rd. In the last seven days, Neblio has traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Neblio coin can currently be purchased for $1.14 or 0.00002015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neblio has a market cap of $20.97 million and $911,133.00 worth of Neblio was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neblio Profile

Neblio is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2017. Neblio’s total supply is 18,666,835 coins and its circulating supply is 18,330,515 coins. Neblio’s official Twitter account is @NeblioTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Neblio is nebl.io . The Reddit community for Neblio is /r/Neblio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Neblio Platform wants to provide fully open source APIs, tools, and services needed by business and enterprises to rapidly develop and deploy distributed applications. Replacing legacy database applications with truly scalable and reliable distributed applications through the development of familiar and easy to use API abstraction layers is the goal of the Neblio Platform. “

Buying and Selling Neblio

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neblio directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neblio should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neblio using one of the exchanges listed above.

