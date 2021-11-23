Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.98

Neonode Inc. (NASDAQ:NEON)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.98 and traded as high as $11.20. Neonode shares last traded at $10.49, with a volume of 77,292 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $142.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.98.

Get Neonode alerts:

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The electronics maker reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Neonode had a negative return on equity of 67.37% and a negative net margin of 92.73%. The firm had revenue of $0.96 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Neonode during the 3rd quarter worth $143,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Neonode in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Neonode by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

About Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON)

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Neonode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neonode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.