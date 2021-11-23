Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,188,200 shares, a decrease of 18.9% from the October 14th total of 1,465,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 59,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after acquiring an additional 10,164 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Nestlé by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 23,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,894,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,503,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nestlé by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Nestlé during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSRGF opened at $131.25 on Tuesday. Nestlé has a fifty-two week low of $104.32 and a fifty-two week high of $136.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.69.

NSRGF has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Nestlé in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

