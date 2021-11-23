NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC

Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC trimmed its position in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 14.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 209,109 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 36,267 shares during the quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $24,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in NetEase by 3.3% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 667,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,944,000 after buying an additional 21,505 shares in the last quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 3.6% during the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 127,128 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,651,000 after buying an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 47,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,510,000 after buying an additional 2,182 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NetEase by 68.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 672,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,480,000 after buying an additional 274,258 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetEase during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,844,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NetEase alerts:

Shares of NTES stock opened at $113.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $75.87 billion, a PE ratio of 42.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.84. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.97 and a twelve month high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The technology company reported $5.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $5.07. The business had revenue of $22.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.23 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.58%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NTES. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. CLSA dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $143.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of NetEase from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $142.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC dropped their price target on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.88.

NetEase Profile

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES).

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.