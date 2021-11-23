NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) saw a significant drop in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 417,900 shares, a drop of 14.5% from the October 14th total of 488,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 280,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 72.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of NETSTREIT in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of NETSTREIT by 211.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 3,841 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

NTST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NETSTREIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NETSTREIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.14.

Shares of NYSE NTST opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. NETSTREIT has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $901.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 133.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NETSTREIT will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 470.59%.

NETSTREIT Company Profile

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

