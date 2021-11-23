Neutral Dollar Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (nUSD)

Neutral Dollar (CURRENCY:nUSD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. Neutral Dollar has a total market cap of $0.00 and $38.11 million worth of Neutral Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neutral Dollar coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutral Dollar has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Neutral Dollar alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001393 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.52 or 0.00046850 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00002811 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $132.66 or 0.00234331 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00007305 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.97 or 0.00088271 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Neutral Dollar Profile

Neutral Dollar is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2018. Neutral Dollar’s total supply is 94,156 coins and its circulating supply is 80,058 coins. The official message board for Neutral Dollar is medium.com/@neutralproject . Neutral Dollar’s official Twitter account is @havven_io . Neutral Dollar’s official website is neutralproject.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Havven is a blockchain-based project that developed a P2P payment ecosystem and a stable price token. Havven project aims to solve the bitcoin issue of high price volatility through the issuance of tokens against a shared collateral pool making use of three systems. The Static Foundation Issuance is the issuance of nominees against the value of Havvens up to a static ratio. The second system, Dynamic Market Issuance is the issuance of nUSD that has a controller or decentralised exchange to safeguard that the new liquidity is placed straight into the market at 1$ per nomin. Finally the third system, Multi-Currency is the foundation plans to allow the issuance of different types of nomins.Havven uses a dual-token mechanism to provide stability: HAV, the collateral token, and nUSD, the stablecoin. The value of nUSD is kept stable by HAV holders, who are incentivised through transaction fees to provide confidence that each nUSD token is fully backed by HAV tokens locked in a smart contract.Here are the new names for the various aspects of our system: Havven payment network → Synthetix NetworkHAV (havven token) → SNX (Synthetix Network Token)nomins → SynthsnUSD, nEUR, etc. → sUSD, sEUR, etc.”

Neutral Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutral Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutral Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutral Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Neutral Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutral Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.