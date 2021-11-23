Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Given “Buy” Rating at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $128.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Nevro from $122.00 to $116.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Nevro from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Nevro from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Nevro from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Nevro currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $133.38.

Nevro stock opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.21 and a beta of 0.98. Nevro has a 52 week low of $84.21 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The business’s 50-day moving average is $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 6.37 and a current ratio of 7.20.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $93.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.59 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 24.68% and a negative net margin of 27.51%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Nevro news, Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $85.33 per share, for a total transaction of $1,706,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kashif Rashid purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $101.05 per share, for a total transaction of $202,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Nevro by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 367,561 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,778,000 after buying an additional 5,380 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Nevro by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 434,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,551,000 after buying an additional 54,302 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Nevro by 89.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 51,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,935,000 after buying an additional 24,100 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $387,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Nevro by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 287,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,443,000 after purchasing an additional 18,304 shares during the period.

Nevro Corp. engages in the provision of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

