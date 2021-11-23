New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) PT Raised to C$2.50 at National Bank Financial

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) had its price target increased by National Bank Financial from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $1.75 to $1.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Cormark reiterated a hold rating on shares of New Gold in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Gold from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.21.

Get New Gold alerts:

NGD stock opened at $1.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.70. New Gold has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $2.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -156.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 2.00.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. New Gold had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a positive return on equity of 8.10%. Equities analysts forecast that New Gold will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NGD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of New Gold by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 8,824 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its stake in New Gold by 63.5% in the third quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 41,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in New Gold in the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc is a gold mining company, which is engaged in the operation, development and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Rainy RIver, New Afton, and Cerro San Pedro. The company was founded on January 31, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for New Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.