New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Shares Down 3.7%

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) shares were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.42 and last traded at $1.42. Approximately 800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 4,072 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.47.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on NHPEF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered New Hope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Macquarie raised New Hope from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2.45.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46.

New Hope Corp. Ltd. engages in the exploration of coal. It operates through the following segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The Coal Mining in Queensland segment includes mining related exploration, development, production, processing, transportation, port operations, and marketing.

