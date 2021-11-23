Newfound Research LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Newfound Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 90.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 805 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Cadence Design Systems comprises 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the second quarter worth about $37,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, President Anirudh Devgan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $4,475,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.16, for a total transaction of $7,808,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,443 shares of company stock valued at $31,725,633 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

CDNS stock traded down $5.46 on Tuesday, hitting $179.05. 57,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,432,879. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.20 and a twelve month high of $190.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $166.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.07.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The software maker reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 28.98%. The company had revenue of $750.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.84 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDNS. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $166.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.15.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. The company was founded by Alberto Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, Gudmundur A.

