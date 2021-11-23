Newfound Research LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM)

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JMOM) by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,580 shares during the period. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF makes up 8.3% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC owned 2.43% of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF worth $5,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of JMOM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 461.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $223,000. Intrust Bank NA boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 7,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $446,000.

Shares of JMOM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.62. The stock had a trading volume of 69,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,944. JPMorgan US Momentum Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.49 and a fifty-two week high of $49.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.49.

