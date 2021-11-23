Newfound Research LLC Raises Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Newfound Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.2% of Newfound Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Newfound Research LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 85.3% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 207,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.43, for a total transaction of $29,483,010.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 340,000 shares of company stock worth $49,033,160 over the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PG traded up $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.65. 246,158 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,667,915. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $148.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $359.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $140.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Bank of America started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $150.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.41.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

