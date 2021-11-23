NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It originate, structure and invest in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities. NexPoint Real Estate Finance Inc. is based in DALLAS. “

NREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $22.50 to $23.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Sunday, August 15th.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 904.42 and a quick ratio of 1,072.05. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $14.85 and a fifty-two week high of $23.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.65.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.19. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 100.98% and a return on equity of 7.82%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.84%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is currently 43.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 60.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 226,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,407,000 after acquiring an additional 84,927 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 13.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 179,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,758,000 after acquiring an additional 21,753 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 847.8% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 117,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 104,918 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance in the third quarter valued at about $2,270,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 108,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 6,575 shares during the period. 70.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

