NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Sets New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $69.00 to $95.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. NextEra Energy Partners traded as high as $88.58 and last traded at $87.71, with a volume of 856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.47.

NEP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $74.03 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NEP. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,619 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 18.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,802 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,258 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $1,841,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $4,446,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $335.56 million. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 3.50% and a net margin of 29.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 4th were given a dividend of $0.685 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is 98.56%.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSE:NEP)

NextEra Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition, management, and ownership of contracted clean energy projects with long-term cash flows. It owns interests in wind and solar projects in North America, as well as natural gas infrastructure assets in Texas. The company was founded on March 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, FL.

