NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) Short Interest Up 17.8% in October

NGK Insulators, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGKIF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 77,300 shares, a growth of 17.8% from the October 14th total of 65,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of NGK Insulators stock opened at $17.34 on Tuesday. NGK Insulators has a 1 year low of $15.25 and a 1 year high of $19.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

NGK Insulators Company Profile

NGK Insulators, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of electric power-related equipment, industrial ceramics, and beryllium copper products. It operates through the following segments: Power, Ceramics, and Electronics. The Power segment manufactures and sells power insulators, devices, and sodium sulfur batteries.

