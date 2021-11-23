Nitto Denko (OTCMKTS:NDEKY) Trading Down 0.6%

Nitto Denko Co. (OTCMKTS:NDEKY)’s stock price was down 0.6% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $37.46 and last traded at $37.68. Approximately 5,072 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 11,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.89.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nitto Denko from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The company has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $37.00 and its 200-day moving average is $37.88.

Nitto Denko Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of adhesives, optical films, semiconductors, electronic devices, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Tape, Optronics, Life Science, and Others. The Industrial Tape segment manufactures and sells sealing, protective, and packaging products as well as automobile materials.

