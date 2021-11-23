Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.51 EPS

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51), Fidelity Earnings reports. Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 7.34%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS.

Shares of Niu Technologies stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.29. The stock had a trading volume of 15,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 925,192. Niu Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $19.65 and a fifty-two week high of $53.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.53, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.79.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 886.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Niu Technologies by 15.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 56,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in Niu Technologies during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Niu Technologies by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 121,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after buying an additional 39,205 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Niu Technologies by 551.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares during the period. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NIU. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Niu Technologies in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Niu Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

