Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Cut to “C+” at TheStreet

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NDLS. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.17.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $520.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.67 and a beta of 1.39. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.42 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.26.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 3,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.98, for a total value of $42,821.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,626 shares of company stock valued at $903,684. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company in the second quarter worth $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 135.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new position in Noodles & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Noodles & Company by 383.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,030 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

