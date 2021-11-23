North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $18.29

North American Construction Group Ltd. (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$18.29 and traded as high as C$19.02. North American Construction Group shares last traded at C$19.01, with a volume of 73,471 shares traded.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NOA shares. ATB Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of North American Construction Group in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. National Bankshares lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$25.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.37, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$18.29. The stock has a market cap of C$540.23 million and a P/E ratio of 12.79.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. North American Construction Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

In other news, Director Martin Robert Ferron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$20.27, for a total transaction of C$202,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,096,857 shares in the company, valued at C$42,503,291.39.

North American Construction Group Company Profile (TSE:NOA)

North American Construction Group Ltd. provides mining and heavy construction services to the resource development and industrial construction sectors in Canada and the United States The company's Heavy Construction & Mining division offers constructability reviews, budgetary cost estimates, design-build construction, project management, contract mining, pre-stripping/pit pioneering, overburden removal and stockpile, muskeg removal and stockpile, site preparation, air strip construction, site dewatering/perimeter ditching, tailings and process pipelines, haulage and access road construction, tailings dam construction and densification, mechanically stabilized earth walls, dyke construction, and reclamation services.

