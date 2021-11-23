Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 151 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Dollar General makes up about 0.8% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $7,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DG. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 10,060.8% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,909,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,640,000 after purchasing an additional 2,881,111 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 31.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,223,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,346,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,313 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 62.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,659,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after purchasing an additional 640,039 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 26.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,509,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,058,000 after purchasing an additional 532,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth about $114,538,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Dollar General from $231.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $239.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. OTR Global lowered Dollar General to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on Dollar General from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.14.

DG traded down $2.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $223.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,910,817. Dollar General Co. has a 52-week low of $173.50 and a 52-week high of $239.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $218.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.86. The company has a market capitalization of $52.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.09.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.10. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $8.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 4th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.09%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Article: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.