Northcape Capital Pty Ltd Sells 854 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 854 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 0.3% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PYPL. Sawyer & Company Inc increased its stake in PayPal by 566.7% in the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in PayPal by 218.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 156 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John J. Donahoe purchased 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $204.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,800 shares of company stock worth $4,796,100 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PYPL traded down $3.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $185.93. The company had a trading volume of 235,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,910,253. The company has a market capitalization of $218.45 billion, a PE ratio of 45.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $184.27 and a one year high of $310.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $246.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $266.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on PayPal from $322.00 to $298.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on PayPal from $325.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.13.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

