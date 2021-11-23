Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lessened its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 147,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL owned approximately 0.07% of Northern Trust worth $15,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.54. The stock had a trading volume of 4,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 839,410. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $88.20 and a 1-year high of $126.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.43 and a beta of 1.16.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.70% and a return on equity of 13.45%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Northern Trust’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is presently 44.16%.

In other news, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 9,395 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,174,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 11,915 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.24, for a total transaction of $1,504,149.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,310 shares of company stock worth $3,179,405 over the last quarter. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NTRS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $128.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

