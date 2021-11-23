Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM) by 2.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 383,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,540 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in CEL-SCI were worth $3,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 2,352 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in CEL-SCI by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 2,455 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in CEL-SCI during the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. 36.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Eyal Talor sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $168,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CEL-SCI stock opened at $10.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $444.91 million, a P/E ratio of -11.75 and a beta of 2.06. CEL-SCI Co. has a 12-month low of $7.08 and a 12-month high of $40.91. The company has a current ratio of 9.64, a quick ratio of 9.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CEL-SCI

CEL-SCI Corp. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of investigational immunotherapy products for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes Multikine and Ligand Epitope Presentation System (LEAPS). Multikine is an investigational immunotherapy for the potential treatment of head and neck cancers.

