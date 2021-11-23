Northern Trust Corp Has $3.24 Million Holdings in Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 314,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,286 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Apyx Medical were worth $3,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,555,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,037,000 after acquiring an additional 83,990 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 18.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 486,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 75,003 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Apyx Medical during the second quarter worth $2,567,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 11.9% during the second quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 197,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 20,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apyx Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 160,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 4,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

NASDAQ APYX opened at $17.40 on Tuesday. Apyx Medical Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $597.59 million, a P/E ratio of -41.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.03. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Apyx Medical Co. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APYX. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Apyx Medical from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Apyx Medical in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apyx Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

Apyx Medical Company Profile

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Read More: Inverted Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apyx Medical Co. (NASDAQ:APYX).

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.