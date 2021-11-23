Northern Trust Corp Lowers Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 25.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 378,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,253 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Gold Fields were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Gold Fields by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co grew its stake in Gold Fields by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 52,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Gold Fields in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFI stock opened at $10.88 on Tuesday. Gold Fields Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.19 and a 200-day moving average of $9.60.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GFI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gold Fields from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Gold Fields from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

Gold Fields Ltd. is a gold mining company, which engages in the production of gold and operation of mines. Its operating mines are located in Australia, Ghana, Peru, and South Africa. The company was founded on May 03, 1968 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

