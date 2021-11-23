Northern Trust Corp Purchases 650 Shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,466 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.91% of Superior Group of Companies worth $3,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 2,971.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,150 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Navellier & Associates Inc boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 17.0% during the second quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 10,433 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Superior Group of Companies during the second quarter worth approximately $325,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 67.0% during the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 16,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. 40.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SGC opened at $24.28 on Tuesday. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.80 and a 200-day moving average of $24.42.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. Superior Group of Companies had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 6.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

About Superior Group of Companies

Superior Group of Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories to medical and health fields as well as for the industrial, commercial, leisure, and public safety industries. It operates through the following segments: Uniforms and Related Products; Remote Staffing Solutions; and Promotional Products.

