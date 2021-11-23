Northern Trust Corp Raises Stake in Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 525,809 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 82,724 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.90% of Quantum worth $3,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,027,000 after buying an additional 137,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Quantum by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,176,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,106,000 after buying an additional 256,670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quantum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th.

In other Quantum news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 7,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total transaction of $45,025.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 9,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total transaction of $52,079.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 97,469 shares of company stock worth $536,926 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quantum stock opened at $5.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $355.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.22 and a beta of 2.22. Quantum Co. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $9.47.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Quantum Co. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

Quantum Profile

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

