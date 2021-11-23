Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,409 Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 212,869 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,409 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Tilly’s were worth $3,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Tilly’s by 6.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 22.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 92,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 1.8% in the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 128,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in Tilly’s by 44.0% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares in the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tilly’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Tilly’s from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st.

Shares of Tilly’s stock opened at $17.47 on Tuesday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.86. The company has a market cap of $540.82 million, a P/E ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 2.05.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $201.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.76 million. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tilly’s, Inc. will post 1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tilly’s Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

