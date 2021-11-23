Northern Trust Corp Sells 3,570 Shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its stake in shares of Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,570 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.49% of Independence worth $3,300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Independence by 4.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 90,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,212,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Independence by 1.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 254,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Independence by 171.3% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 19,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,503 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. boosted its position in Independence by 11.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 317,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,716,000 after purchasing an additional 32,974 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Independence by 171.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 9,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IHC opened at $56.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $829.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 0.86. Independence Holding has a twelve month low of $36.99 and a twelve month high of $57.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.61.

Independence (NYSE:IHC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The financial services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.51 million for the quarter. Independence had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a net margin of 35.00%.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

